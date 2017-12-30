Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $457,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 57.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Outfront Media Inc ( NYSE:OUT ) opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,191.41, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $457,000 Position in Outfront Media Inc (OUT)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/cubist-systematic-strategies-llc-has-457000-position-in-outfront-media-inc-out.html.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.