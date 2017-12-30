Crown Crafts (CRWS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown Crafts earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4754453864365 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown Crafts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Crown Crafts in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ CRWS) opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc operates indirectly through its subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc, Hamco, Inc and Carousel Designs, LLC, in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The Company operates though the segment of infant and toddler products. These products consist of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories.

