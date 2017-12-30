Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J grew its position in United Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 35,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in United Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 52,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in United Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 17,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in United Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 12,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Co. (UTX) opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101,881.55, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $128.49.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.41%.

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on United Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $361,246.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,757.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $108,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,274 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

