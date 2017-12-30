Critical Survey: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) & The Competition

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Aileron Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

7.6% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aileron Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Competitors 892 3286 11782 235 2.70

Aileron Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Aileron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aileron Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aileron Therapeutics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 66.49

Aileron Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Aileron Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Aileron Therapeutics Competitors -5,229.27% -213.46% -38.10%

Summary

Aileron Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation. The Company is advancing its lead oncology program to deliver efficacy and safety in a spectrum of solid and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers. The Company is conducting an ongoing Phase I clinical trial of ALRN-6924 in adult patients with solid tumors or lymphomas expressing non-mutated or wild-type p53 that are refractory to or intolerant of standard therapy. ALRN-6924 may reactivate p53-mediated cell death by targeting both of the natural p53 suppressor proteins, Mouse double minute 2 homolog (MDM2) and MDMX.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.