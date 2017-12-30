Critical Review: City National (CYN) and The Competition

City National (NYSE: CYN) is one of 232 public companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare City National to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares City National and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City National 21.28% 9.54% 0.83% City National Competitors 18.68% 8.34% 0.96%

This table compares City National and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio City National N/A N/A 20.33 City National Competitors $7.17 billion $1.08 billion 513.97

City National’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than City National. City National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of shares of all “Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for City National and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City National 0 0 0 0 N/A City National Competitors 2112 7982 8072 310 2.36

As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.80%. Given City National’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City National has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

City National competitors beat City National on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

City National Company Profile

City National Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Corporation provides a range of banking, investment and trust services to its clients through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, City National Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through around 75 offices, including 16 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management and Other. The Commercial and Private Banking segment provides banking products and services, including commercial and mortgage lending, lines of credit, equipment lease financing, deposits, cash management services, international trade finance and letters of credit. Wealth Management segment includes all investment advisory affiliates and offers wealth management services. The Other segment includes all other subsidiaries.

