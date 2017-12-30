Critical Analysis: Telaria (TLRA) versus FireEye (FEYE)

Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Telaria alerts:

This table compares Telaria and FireEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria 1.74% -16.25% -8.70% FireEye -39.29% -23.71% -8.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telaria and FireEye, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria 0 0 2 0 3.00 FireEye 0 14 12 0 2.46

Telaria currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.76%. FireEye has a consensus price target of $17.11, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Given FireEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FireEye is more favorable than Telaria.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telaria and FireEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria $166.76 million 1.24 -$20.94 million $0.04 100.78 FireEye $714.11 million 3.67 -$480.12 million ($1.66) -8.55

Telaria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FireEye. FireEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Telaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of FireEye shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Telaria shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of FireEye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telaria has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FireEye has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telaria beats FireEye on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc., formerly Tremor Video, Inc., is a software company. The Company provides a data-driven software platform. The Company’s Telaria is designed to monetize and manage premium video inventory wherever and however audiences are watching. The solutions offered by the Company includes programmatic live television, market updates, device-specific reporting, over-the-top content (OTT) specific features, monitor buying patterns, revenue capture, live insights and letter revenue decisions. Its other solutions include server to server connections, campaign diagnostics, custom audiences, inventory packages, review and approve advertisement creative, communicate demand requirements, discoverability and maintenance of publisher brand integrity.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc. provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series). Its Subscription and Services offers Threat Intelligence Subscriptions, Security-as-a-Service Offerings, and Customer Support and Maintenance Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.