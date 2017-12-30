Critical Analysis: Fc Global Realty (FCRE) versus Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI)

Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ: FCRE) and Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) are both small-cap real estate development & operations – nec companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fc Global Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fc Global Realty and Transcontinental Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fc Global Realty has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty $38.39 million 0.13 -$13.26 million ($0.30) -3.10 Transcontinental Realty Investors $118.47 million 2.31 $30,000.00 ($0.68) -46.06

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fc Global Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Transcontinental Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty -33.37% -81.53% -15.45% Transcontinental Realty Investors -4.05% -6.84% -1.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Fc Global Realty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Inc., formerly PhotoMedex, Inc., is a real estate investment company. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties and other real estate investments located both throughout the United States and in various international locales. Its business segment includes hospitality-oriented development opportunities; and mixed-use urban infill master plan development opportunities in secondary markets. The Company seeks to acquire investments in a variety of real estate projects, including residential developments, commercial properties such as gas station sites, and hotels and resort communities. The Company focuses on global hospitality in its international asset base and focuses hospitality, urban infill and mixed-use projects in its domestic asset base.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is an externally advised and managed real estate investment company that owns a portfolio of income-producing properties and land held for development. The Company’s segments are Commercial Properties, Apartments, Land and Other. Its portfolio of income-producing properties includes residential apartment communities, office buildings and other commercial properties. It acquires land mainly in in-fill locations or suburban markets. The Company’s income-producing properties consist of approximately eight commercial properties, including five office buildings, two retail properties and an industrial warehouse, comprising in aggregate approximately 1.9 million square feet; a golf course comprising approximately 96.09 acres, and approximately 50 residential apartment communities comprising over 7,980 units, excluding apartments being developed. In addition, it owns approximately 3,660 acres of land held for development.

Receive News & Ratings for Fc Global Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fc Global Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.