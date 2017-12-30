Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund (NYSEAMERICAN CIK) opened at $3.31 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $172.04, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

In other Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 71,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $859,338.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 75,560 shares of company stock worth $872,831 in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/credit-suisse-am-inc-fund-inc-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-02-cik.html.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.