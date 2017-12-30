Craig Schuele Sells 3,315 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Craig Schuele sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Schuele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

On Wednesday, October 18th, Craig Schuele sold 1,685 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $84,250.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) opened at $50.40 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,478.41, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.79 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.92%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,229,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,739,000 after purchasing an additional 189,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,579,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after acquiring an additional 348,393 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,579,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,301,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/craig-schuele-sells-3315-shares-of-altra-industrial-motion-corp-aimc-stock.html.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.