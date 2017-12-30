Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ADTRAN (ADTN)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price objective on ADTRAN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ ADTN) traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1,071.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.36. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.43 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.05%. sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Raymond R. Schansman sold 48,056 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $1,042,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. Heering sold 9,809 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $211,874.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,890,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,001,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 130,835 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,776,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 328,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc (ADTRAN) is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. Network Solutions includes software and hardware products that enable CSPs and enterprise customers to realize a fully connected world.

