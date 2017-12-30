Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at $186.12 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $195.35. The firm has a market cap of $81,945.94, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $802,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.95, for a total transaction of $512,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. < Robert W. Baird reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.44 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Courier Capital LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/courier-capital-llc-acquires-1250-shares-of-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.