Costamare (CMRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Costamare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Costamare and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costamare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE ) opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costamare has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $624.21, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Costamare’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth about $125,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 31.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

