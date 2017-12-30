Corecivic (CXW) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

News headlines about Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corecivic earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8076632634152 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Corecivic in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2,643.05, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Corecivic has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.18 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.60%.

In other Corecivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

