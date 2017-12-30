Contrasting PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) & Its Rivals

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PTC Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PTC Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 6 2 0 2.11 PTC Therapeutics Competitors 892 3286 11782 235 2.70

PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.77%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 42.72%. Given PTC Therapeutics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PTC Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -75.64% -75.19% -31.76% PTC Therapeutics Competitors -5,425.42% -213.63% -38.24%

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 6.89, meaning that their average stock price is 589% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $82.71 million -$142.11 million -5.77 PTC Therapeutics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 64.05

PTC Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics rivals beat PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation. Ataluren is in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by a nonsense mutation (nmDMD) and cystic fibrosis caused by a nonsense mutation (nmCF). PTC596 is an orally active small molecule that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the function, activity and amount of BMI1. RG7916 is an investigational oral therapeutic, which is in two clinical studies: SUNFISH, a trial in childhood onset (Type II/III) spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) patients, and FIREFISH, a trial in infant onset (Type I) SMA patients.

