Contrasting Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ: OXLC) and Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harvest Capital Credit has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxford Lane Capital and Harvest Capital Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Lane Capital 18.15% 5.38% 3.27% Harvest Capital Credit 14.76% 11.04% 6.80%

Dividends

Oxford Lane Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Harvest Capital Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Oxford Lane Capital pays out 116.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Harvest Capital Credit pays out 287.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Lane Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Lane Capital and Harvest Capital Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Lane Capital N/A N/A N/A $1.37 7.34 Harvest Capital Credit $20.89 million 3.40 $6.00 million $0.47 23.32

Harvest Capital Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital. Oxford Lane Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Harvest Capital Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxford Lane Capital and Harvest Capital Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Lane Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Harvest Capital Credit 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oxford Lane Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Harvest Capital Credit has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Harvest Capital Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harvest Capital Credit is more favorable than Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities. The Fund holds debt investments in over three different CLO structures and equity investments in approximately 30 different CLO structures. Its investment strategy also includes investing in warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle. The Fund may also invest, on an opportunistic basis, in corporate debt securities on a direct basis and a range of other corporate credits. Oxford Lane Management, LLC (OXLC Management) is the investment advisor of the Fund.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies. Its investment portfolio includes over 56.8% of senior secured term loans, 40.8% of junior secured term loans, 1.3% of equity investments and 1.1% of collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity at fair value. It may also invest in other investments, such as loans to larger, publicly-traded companies, high-yield bonds and distressed debt securities. It may also invest in debt and equity securities issued by CLO funds. HCAP Advisors LLC is its investment adviser.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.