Contrasting Avid Technology (AVID) & Crossroads Systems (CRDSQ)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) and Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRDSQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avid Technology and Crossroads Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50 Crossroads Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avid Technology currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 16.51%. Given Avid Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Crossroads Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Crossroads Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology -1.75% -5.36% 6.12% Crossroads Systems -518.75% -22.99% -7.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Crossroads Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Crossroads Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crossroads Systems has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avid Technology and Crossroads Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $511.93 million 0.43 $48.21 million ($0.18) -29.94 Crossroads Systems N/A N/A N/A ($1.08) -2.50

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Crossroads Systems. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crossroads Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Crossroads Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution. The Company’s products are used in production and post-production facilities; film studios; network, affiliate, independent and cable television stations; recording studios; live-sound performance venues; advertising agencies; government and educational institutions; corporate communication departments, and by independent video and audio creative professionals, as well as aspiring professionals and enthusiasts. Projects produced using its products include feature films, television programs, live events, news broadcasts, commercials, music, video and other digital media content.

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc. is an intellectual property licensing company. The Company’s intellectual property assets are identified in two distinct categories: the first category is known as the 972 patent family and the second category is known as the non-972 patents. As of October 31, 2016, the 972 patent family consisted of 31 patents and pending patents that are primarily concentrated around access controls. As of October 31, 2016, the non-972 patents consisted of 140 patents and pending patents that are primarily directed to five product families: optimizing command processing, enabling interoperability, managing networks, enhancing tape libraries and improving data systems. As of October 31, 2016, approximately 50 companies have licensed 972 patents from the Company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Crossroads Systems (Texas), Inc. and Crossroads Europe GmbH.

