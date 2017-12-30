Comparing SIGA Technologies (SIGA) and Affymax (AFFY)

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS: SIGA) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Affymax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies $14.99 million 25.53 -$39.69 million ($0.53) -9.15 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affymax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SIGA Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SIGA Technologies and Affymax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SIGA Technologies and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies -201.85% N/A -23.22% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of SIGA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield). TPOXX is an investigational product that is not approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment of smallpox or any other indication. The Company relies on and uses third parties known as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to procure commercial raw materials and supplies, and to manufacture TPOXX. The Company identified a lead pre-clinical drug candidate with activity against four serotypes of the virus and which has shown efficacy in a murine model of disease.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s product OMONTYS (peginesatide) is for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis. OMONTYS is a synthetic, peptide-based erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA), designed to stimulate production of red blood cells. The Company has a collaboration to develop and commercialize peginesatide with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. In March 2012, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Company’s product, OMONTYS.

