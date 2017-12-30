Comparing Sanchez Energy (SN) and Newfield Exploration (NFX)

Sanchez Energy (NYSE: SN) and Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newfield Exploration has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sanchez Energy and Newfield Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 2 6 6 0 2.29 Newfield Exploration 0 9 14 0 2.61

Sanchez Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 83.62%. Newfield Exploration has a consensus price target of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Sanchez Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sanchez Energy is more favorable than Newfield Exploration.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Newfield Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $431.33 million 1.04 -$256.95 million $0.05 106.20 Newfield Exploration $1.47 billion 4.28 -$1.23 billion $1.73 18.23

Sanchez Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newfield Exploration. Newfield Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanchez Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Newfield Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 10.25% N/A -2.18% Newfield Exploration 20.62% 35.28% 8.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Newfield Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Newfield Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Newfield Exploration beats Sanchez Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of the United States onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The Company primarily focuses on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Company also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled approximately 278,000 net leasehold acres in the Eagle Ford Shale. As of December 31, 2016, it had 473 net wells in the Eagle Ford Shale area. In its Catarina area, the Company had approximately 106,000 net acres in Dimmit, LaSalle and Webb Counties, Texas, at December 31, 2016. In its Maverick area, it had approximately 100,000 net acres in Dimmit, Frio, LaSalle, Zavala and McMullen Counties, Texas, at December 31, 2016. In its Javelina area, it had approximately 39,500 net acres in LaSalle and Webb Counties, Texas, at December 31, 2016.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays. Its principal areas of operation are the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota and the Uinta Basin of Utah. It has oil producing assets offshore China. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves of 513 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBOE) consisted of 304 MMBOE proved developed producing, 10 MMBOE proved developed non-producing and 199 MMBOE proved undeveloped reserves. As of December 31, 2016, its proved liquids reserves were 285 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2016, 67% of its proved liquids reserves were crude oil or condensate.

