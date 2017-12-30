Comparing Plains GP (PAGP) & Enbridge (ENB)

Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Plains GP and Enbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plains GP 0 9 7 0 2.44 Enbridge 0 6 2 0 2.25

Plains GP presently has a consensus target price of $25.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Enbridge has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Enbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enbridge is more favorable than Plains GP.

Dividends

Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enbridge pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Plains GP pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enbridge pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Enbridge has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Plains GP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Enbridge shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Plains GP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Plains GP has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plains GP and Enbridge’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plains GP $20.18 billion 0.17 $94.00 million $0.45 48.78 Enbridge $25.89 billion 2.50 $1.56 billion $1.59 24.60

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than Plains GP. Enbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plains GP and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plains GP 0.25% 0.50% 0.22% Enbridge 7.49% 5.62% 1.87%

Summary

Enbridge beats Plains GP on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Through its three business segments, the Company is engaged in the transportation, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil, NGL and natural gas. The Transportation segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment operations consist of fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, NGL and natural gas, as well as NGL fractionation and isomerization services and natural gas and condensate processing services. The Supply and Logistics segment operations consist of the merchant-related activities.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc. is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System. Gas Distribution consists of its natural gas utility operations, the core of which is Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. Green Power and Transmission consists of its investments in renewable energy assets and transmission facilities. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, geothermal and waste heat recovery facilities in Canada. Energy Services undertake physical commodity marketing activity and logistical services, and oversee refinery supply services.

