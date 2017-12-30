Comparing LRR Energy (LRE) & Its Rivals

LRR Energy (NYSE: LRE) is one of 210 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LRR Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LRR Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A LRR Energy Competitors 1408 7420 12044 248 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given LRR Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LRR Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LRR Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRR Energy -208.41% -34.35% -17.42% LRR Energy Competitors -274.36% 29.47% 6.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRR Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LRR Energy N/A N/A 5.92 LRR Energy Competitors $1.95 billion -$460.65 million -39.70

LRR Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LRR Energy. LRR Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LRR Energy rivals beat LRR Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

LRR Energy Company Profile

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas. As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 33.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 88% were proved developed reserves (approximately 73% proved developed producing and approximately 15% proved developed non-producing). The Company’s general partner is LRE GP, LLC.

