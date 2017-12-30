Comparing Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM.A) & INTL Fcstone (INTL)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE: AGM.A) and INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) are both small-cap corporate financial services – nec companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and INTL Fcstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A INTL Fcstone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of INTL Fcstone shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of INTL Fcstone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and INTL Fcstone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage N/A N/A N/A $7.43 9.79 INTL Fcstone $29.42 billion 0.03 $6.40 million $0.31 137.19

INTL Fcstone has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Agricultural Mortgage. Federal Agricultural Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INTL Fcstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL Fcstone has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and INTL Fcstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 21.05% 14.97% 0.50% INTL Fcstone 0.02% 1.41% 0.10%

Summary

INTL Fcstone beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans. The loans eligible for the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac include mortgage loans secured by first liens on agricultural real estate, including part-time farms and rural housing (comprising the assets eligible for the Farm & Ranch line of business).

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL Fcstone Inc. is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants. The Global Payments segment provides global payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses, as well as charities and non-governmental organizations and government organizations. The Securities segment provides solutions that facilitate cross-border trading. The Physical Commodities segment consists of its physical precious metals trading and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The CES segment seeks to provide clearing and execution of exchange-traded futures and options for the institutional and trader market segments.

