Comparing Danaos (DAC) & Golden Ocean Group (GOGL)

Danaos (NYSE: DAC) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Golden Ocean Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $498.33 million 0.32 -$366.19 million ($3.52) -0.41 Golden Ocean Group $257.81 million 4.43 -$127.71 million ($0.21) -38.81

Golden Ocean Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danaos. Golden Ocean Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Danaos and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 2 0 0 2.00 Golden Ocean Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

Danaos currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Golden Ocean Group.

Volatility & Risk

Danaos has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos -85.72% 21.68% 3.50% Golden Ocean Group -5.79% -1.74% -0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats Danaos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company. The Company’s manager is Danaos Shipping Company Limited (Danaos Shipping). The Company has a fleet of over 50 containerships aggregating approximately 329,590 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Its containership fleet includes approximately 53 containerships deployed on time charters and approximately two containerships deployed on bareboat charter. Gemini Shipholdings Corporation (Gemini), a company beneficially owned by the Company, owns approximately four additional containerships of over 24,000 TEU aggregate capacity.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is an international dry bulk shipping company. The Company is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk carrier vessels, focusing on the Capesize, Panamax and Supramax markets. Its vessels transport a range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers. Its fleet includes owned vessels, bareboat vessels, chartered vessels, commercial management vessels and newbuildings. It owns over 40 dry bulk carriers and has contracts for over 20 newbuildings. It also has over 10 vessels chartered-in (of which over eight are chartered in from Ship Finance and over five are chartered in from third parties) and over one vessel chartered-in through a joint venture. Approximately six of the vessels are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and the other operates in the spot market or fixed on index-linked time charter contracts.

