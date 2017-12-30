Comparing Borderfree (BRDR) and Its Peers

Borderfree (NASDAQ: BRDR) is one of 30 public companies in the “E-commerce & Auction Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Borderfree to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Borderfree and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borderfree 0 0 0 0 N/A Borderfree Competitors 93 735 1656 90 2.68

As a group, “E-commerce & Auction Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.14%. Given Borderfree’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Borderfree has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borderfree and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borderfree N/A N/A -77.78 Borderfree Competitors $5.39 billion $932.47 million 312.61

Borderfree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Borderfree. Borderfree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Borderfree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borderfree -18.56% -16.07% -12.01% Borderfree Competitors -11.86% -21.18% -7.56%

Summary

Borderfree competitors beat Borderfree on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About Borderfree

Borderfree, Inc. (Borderfree) is engaged in the e-commerce, operating a technology and services platform to enable the United States retailers to transact with international shoppers. The retailers and brands, which the Company refers to as their customers, that integrate the Company’s solution use the Borderfree platform to develop an e-commerce business across Web, mobile and in-store channels. Borderfree manages all aspects of the international shopping experience, including site localization, multi-currency pricing, payment processing, fraud management, landed cost calculation, customs clearance and brokerage, and global logistics services. The Borderfree platform consists of technology, data, know-how and services that span: consumer experience localization; payments, compliance and risk management; global transportation and logistics; post-delivery customer care, and global consumer insights and marketing.

