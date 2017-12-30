Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund (UTF) opened at $24.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Cohen & Steers infrastucture Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with emphasis on income. Its portfolio of investments includes banks, electric, financial, insurance, industrials, airports, railways, toll roads, pipelines, gas distribution, real estate, water, telecommunications and utilities.

