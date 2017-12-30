Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.56 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.91.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 2,207,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $42,094.76, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $668,111.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,785.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $240,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,476 shares of company stock valued at $41,071,682. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 797,607 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 160,557 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 371,160 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 423,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 231,532 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/cognizant-technology-solutions-ctsh-lowered-to-sell-at-bidaskclub.html.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.