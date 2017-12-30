CNO Financial Group (CNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial suffers from high level of debt. This has also led to a significant increase in interest expenses that has been putting pressure on the bottom line. The company has seen its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2017 earnings being revised downward in the past 60 days. Although the shares have underperformed the industry year to date, its headwinds are going to affect the share price going forward. However, its Washington National segment has been boosting the top line. Solid liquidity has supported investment in key initiatives. In addition, it is strategizing to reduce long-term care exposure via run-off of existing non-performing businesses and increasing focus on growth of other potential business lines. Strong capital management supports its long-term growth.”

CNO has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO ) opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,158.83, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 71.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

