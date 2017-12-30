Citizens & Northern (CZNC) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ: CZNC) is one of 305 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Citizens & Northern to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $60.77 million $15.76 million N/A Citizens & Northern Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 393.53

Citizens & Northern’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern.

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens & Northern and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern Competitors 2201 8498 8497 341 2.36

As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.01%. Given Citizens & Northern’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens & Northern has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 25.58% 8.33% 1.26% Citizens & Northern Competitors 18.61% 8.29% 0.93%

Summary

Citizens & Northern competitors beat Citizens & Northern on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. It offers lending products, which include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and certificates of deposit. It provides trust and financial management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services. Its subsidiaries include Citizens & Northern Bank (C&N Bank or the Bank), Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company.

