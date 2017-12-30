Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,362,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,396,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190,774.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Rebecca Jacoby sold 75,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $2,882,306.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,892,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Walker sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $211,131.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,492.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,643 shares of company stock valued at $12,892,271 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

