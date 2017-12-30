Churchill Downs (CHDN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Churchill Downs (CHDN) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.70. 109,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,083. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $141.00 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3,593.40, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,379,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Other Investments and Corporate.

