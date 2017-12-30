China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Petroleum & Chemical earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6107863425972 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:
- Ultra Petroleum Focuses on Pinedale With Marcellus Sale (finance.yahoo.com)
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (asia.nikkei.com)
- Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Ltd — Moody’s assigns (P)A1 to Sinopec Century Bright’s proposed MTN program (finance.yahoo.com)
- China’s Oil Giants Likely To Take Massive Hit In EV Transition (insideevs.com)
- ETFs with exposure to China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. : December 25, 2017 (finance.yahoo.com)
Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 68,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88,745.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $84.88.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.