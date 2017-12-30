China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Petroleum & Chemical earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.6107863425972 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 68,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88,745.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

