China Commercial Credit (CCCR) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:CCCR) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Commercial Credit earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.7504420718689 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of China Commercial Credit (CCCR) traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 712,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.96. China Commercial Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Commercial Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

China Commercial Credit, Inc is engaged in offering financial services in China. The Company’s operations consist of providing direct loans, loan guarantees and financial leasing services to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMEs), farmers and individuals in the city of Wujiang, Jiangsu Province. Its loan and loan guarantee business is conducted through Wujiang Luxiang Rural Microcredit Co, Ltd.

