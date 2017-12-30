Chemtura (CHMT) vs. Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Head-To-Head Survey

Chemtura (NYSE: CHMT) and Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Chemtura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Platform Specialty Products shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chemtura shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Platform Specialty Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chemtura and Platform Specialty Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemtura 0 0 0 0 N/A Platform Specialty Products 0 3 6 0 2.67

Platform Specialty Products has a consensus price target of $13.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Platform Specialty Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Platform Specialty Products is more favorable than Chemtura.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemtura and Platform Specialty Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemtura N/A N/A N/A ($0.19) -176.32 Platform Specialty Products $3.59 billion 0.79 -$73.70 million ($0.48) -20.67

Chemtura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Platform Specialty Products. Chemtura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Platform Specialty Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chemtura and Platform Specialty Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemtura 5.71% 9.00% 4.02% Platform Specialty Products -4.12% 7.45% 2.15%

Summary

Platform Specialty Products beats Chemtura on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemtura

Chemtura Corporation is a chemical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of engineered industrial specialty chemicals. The Company’s products are sold to industrial manufacturing customers for use as additives, ingredients or intermediates. The Company’s segments are Industrial Performance Products and Industrial Engineered Products. The Industrial Performance Products segment manufactures and markets lubricant additive components, synthetic lubricant base-stocks, synthetic finished fluids, calcium sulfonate specialty greases and phosphate and polyester based fluids, and is also engaged in the development and production of hot cast elastomer pre-polymers. The Industrial Engineered Products segment develops and manufactures bromine and bromine-based products and organometallic compounds. The Company operates in a range of industries, including automotive, building and construction, electronics, lubricants, packaging and transportation.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers plating products that are used to plate holes; electroless nickel products, which are applied to various metal and plastic surfaces; electronic assembly materials for use in the electronic market and residential boiler systems; final finishes that are used on printed circuit boards; circuit formation products for surface preparation; oxides, which are used in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards; semiconductor materials and packaging products; and pre-treatment and cleaning solutions. This segment also provides functional conversion coatings that are applied to metals to enhance corrosion resistance and paint adhesion; hard-coated films, which are used for the membrane switch in the touch screen markets; production and drilling fluids used in subsea control systems; solid sheet printing elements for use in flexographic printing and platemaking processes; liquid products to produce printing plates; and printing equipment. The Agricultural Solutions segment offers fungicides and biofungicides to prevent the spread of fungi and other diseases in crops; herbicides to control unwanted plants; insecticides, bioinsecticides, and acaricides; biostimulants and nutrition products; and seed treatment products, which are applied to seed before planting, as well as animal health products, such as honey bee protective miticides and veterinary vaccines. The company was formerly known as Platform Acquisition Holdings Limited and changed its name to Platform Specialty Products Corporation in October 2013. Platform Specialty Products Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

