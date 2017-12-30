Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) opened at $53.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,841.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.23%. Chemical Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other Chemical Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $148,628.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,638.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $101,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,853 shares in the company, valued at $843,221.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $755,964 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Chemical Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/chemical-financial-co-chfc-shares-bought-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc.html.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.