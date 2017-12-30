CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNP. Bank of America assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE CNP) opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12,224.11, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.10%.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $29,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $88,080. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $120,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $153,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.
