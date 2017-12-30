CenterPoint Energy (CNP) Receives “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reiterated their hold rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. SunTrust Banks currently has a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNP. Bank of America assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE CNP) opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12,224.11, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.62.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.10%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $29,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $88,080. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $120,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $153,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/centerpoint-energy-cnp-receives-hold-rating-from-suntrust-banks.html.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.