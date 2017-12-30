Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KLR Group began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ CDEV) opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,979,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 175.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,992,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,249 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $72,858,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 191.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,084,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,288 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,981,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,577,000 after purchasing an additional 227,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

