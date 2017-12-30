Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,803 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG) opened at $104.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82,471.45, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $94.55 and a 1-year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 63.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CELG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celgene from $166.00 to $148.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Celgene from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Celgene from $156.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

