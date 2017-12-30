Celgene (CELG) & CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (CLCD) Head to Head Review

Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CLCD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Celgene alerts:

This table compares Celgene and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene $11.23 billion 7.32 $2.00 billion $4.21 24.79 CoLucid Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) -13.57

Celgene has higher revenue and earnings than CoLucid Pharmaceuticals. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celgene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Celgene and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene 27.36% 63.80% 17.45% CoLucid Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.51% -70.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Celgene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Celgene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Celgene and CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene 1 11 18 1 2.61 CoLucid Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25

Celgene presently has a consensus target price of $132.81, suggesting a potential upside of 27.26%. CoLucid Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $47.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Celgene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celgene is more favorable than CoLucid Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Celgene beats CoLucid Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. Its commercial-stage products include REVLIMID (lenalidomide), POMALYST/IMNOVID (pomalidomide), OTEZLA (apremilast), ABRAXANE (paclitaxel albumin-bound particles for injectable suspension), VIDAZA, azacitidine for injection (generic version of VIDAZA) and THALOMID (thalidomide). Its clinical trial activity includes trials across the disease areas of hematology, solid tumors, and inflammation and immunology. The Company also markets ISTODAX, which is an epigenetic modifier. The Company is also evaluating AG-221 (enasidenib) in combination with VIDAZA in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia with isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutations.

About CoLucid Pharmaceuticals

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Phase III clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a small molecule for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Its product candidates address the needs of migraine patients, including those with cardiovascular risk factors or stable cardiovascular disease and those dissatisfied with existing therapies. Lasmiditan, the Company’s lead product candidate, is an oral tablet for the acute treatment of migraine in adults. Lasmiditan selectively targets 5-HT1F receptors expressed in the trigeminal pathway in the central nervous system (CNS). Lasmiditan is designed to penetrate the CNS and block the pathway that contributes to headache pain. It is developing IV lasmiditan for the acute treatment of headache pain associated with migraine in adults, to be used in emergency rooms and urgent care settings. The Company is conducting its Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of lasmiditan.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.