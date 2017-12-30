Carnival plc (CUK) General Counsel Arnaldo Perez Sells 15,166 Shares of Stock

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,009,903.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carnival plc (NYSE CUK) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 183,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,996. The company has a market capitalization of $13,954.51, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.70. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 13.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 377,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc is a leisure travel company. The Company’s segments include North America, and Europe, Australia & Asia (EAA). Its North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises (Princess), Holland America Line and Seabourn. Its EAA segment includes Costa Cruises (Costa), AIDA Cruises (AIDA), P&O Cruises (the United Kingdom), P&O Cruises (Australia) and Cunard.

