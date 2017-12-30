Carnival Corporation (CCL) CFO David Bernstein Sells 51,454 Shares of Stock

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 51,454 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $3,435,069.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,687.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Carnival Corporation (CCL) traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 1,877,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,390. The firm has a market cap of $35,622.38, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 44.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Carnival by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,997 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 669,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

