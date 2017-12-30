CarMax (KMX) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.18

Press coverage about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.6147129379766 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get CarMax alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarMax to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of CarMax ( KMX ) traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.13. 1,431,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,762.33, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.29 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,893,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,141 shares of company stock worth $9,399,449. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/carmax-kmx-given-news-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.