CarMax (KMX) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 target price on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded CarMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,762.33, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,893,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Tiefel sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,756,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,141 shares of company stock worth $9,399,449. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CarMax by 27.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $448,000. Yellowstone Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

