Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Prothena Co. PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prothena in a research note issued on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst W. Tanner now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.56). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.04. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 562.19%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, September 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prothena from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 365,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,732. Prothena has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,460.98, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prothena by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Prothena by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Prothena by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Prothena by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $224,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

