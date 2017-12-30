Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.33

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $97.33, with a volume of 534870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $42,759.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 55.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.33” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-hits-new-1-year-high-at-97-33.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.