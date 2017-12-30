Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Perrigo (PRGO) a $100.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $100.00 price objective on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGO. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The company has a market cap of $12,291.17, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.28. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 26.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP John Wesolowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $37,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,551 shares of company stock worth $222,590. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,874,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,292,000 after buying an additional 299,328 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,109,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,448,000 after buying an additional 4,383,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,757,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,294,000 after buying an additional 112,287 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,901,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,055,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier that develops, manufactures and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) and generic prescription (Rx) pharmaceuticals, infant formulas, nutritional products, animal health, dietary supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and medical diagnostic products, and Multiple Sclerosis drug Tysabri.

