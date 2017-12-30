Callaway Golf (ELY) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $15.06. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 2733600 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELY. FBR & Co set a $16.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,329.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 2.09%.

In related news, SVP Richard H. Arnett sold 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $113,060.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Mitchell Boezeman sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $256,258.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,565.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,588 shares of company stock worth $694,031 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Daruma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,831,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,707,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 603,742 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 165.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 333,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Callaway Golf (ELY) Shares Gap Down to $15.06” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/callaway-golf-ely-shares-gap-down-to-15-06.html.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.