California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,196 Shares of Store Capital Corp (STOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,196 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Store Capital worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Store Capital by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Store Capital by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Store Capital by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Store Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Store Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Store Capital Corp ( STOR ) opened at $26.04 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 185.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-29196-shares-of-store-capital-corp-stor.html.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.