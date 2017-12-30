California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,704.28, a PE ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $2,432,280.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,086 shares in the company, valued at $138,453,083.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $54,120.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,994 shares of company stock worth $11,636,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures. The Company operates in the design, development, marketing and sale of power solutions for the communications, storage and computing, consumer and industrial markets segment.

