California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,930 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Valmont Industries worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vanessa Kay Brown sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.74, for a total value of $525,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,764.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.95 and a 1-year high of $176.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $680.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.65 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.02%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

