California Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 296 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after purchasing an additional 764,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after purchasing an additional 554,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,544,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,667,392,000 after purchasing an additional 186,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,368,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,796,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,237.19.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) opened at $1,169.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.70 and a 52-week high of $1,213.41. The stock has a market cap of $571,548.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.82, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.57). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.38, for a total value of $2,233,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 391,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,103.53, for a total transaction of $431,601,618.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,891,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,162,593,058.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,338 shares of company stock valued at $444,391,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

