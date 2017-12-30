Brokers Issue Forecasts for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2018 Earnings (BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a report released on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.32 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 525,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,020. The stock has a market cap of $2,910.00, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.40. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,028,000 after buying an additional 310,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,549,000 after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,583,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,792,000 after buying an additional 196,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,662,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,714,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,533,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,153,000 after buying an additional 816,760 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokers Issue Forecasts for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2018 Earnings (BXS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/30/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-bancorpsouth-banks-fy2018-earnings-bxs.html.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.